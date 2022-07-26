Sisodia reviews PWD projects, takes stock of double-decker flyover, CCTV and Wi-Fi projects

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, on Monday, reviewed the progress of the various Public Works Department (PWD) projects sanctioned by Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC). During the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister reviewed the works related to 115 feet high Tricolor installation at 500 places, double-decker flyover being built between Yamuna Vihar and Bhajanpura in Maujpur-Majlis Park metro corridor, CCTV camera installation across the capital, and free Wi-Fi project.

The project of a double-decker flyover between Yamuna Vihar and Bhajanpura was approved in the fourth EFC meeting. Under this project, a unique 1.4-kilometre flyover is being built on the upper deck of the metro line. Currently, 50 per cent of the work of this flyover has been completed and it will be ready for use by the end of 2023. This upcoming project is an engineering marvel and shows the way for better utilization of spaces with a higher population for public transport and traffic management. After the completion of this project, the people of the surrounding areas will not have to deal with long traffic jams and their precious time will also be saved.

Sisodia also reviewed the CCTV installation. The first phase of the project has already been completed, told the officials during the EFC meeting. In the second phase installation work of 35,000 more CCTV cameras is in progress and will be completed by December 2022. Along with this, Manish Sisodia directed the PWD officials to ensure the installation of CCTV cameras on all the roads under its jurisdiction i.e. 1400 kilometres. These cameras will be installed at a distance of 100 meters. Sisodia said that installation of CCTV cameras on PWD roads will strengthen road safety as well as help in regular maintenance of roads. He directed to set up an Integrated Control Center for monitoring these cameras, from where the feed of all these cameras installed on the roads can be received and used towards improving the roads.

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Independence Day, the Kejriwal government has planned to install 115ft tall Tricolor at 500 spots across Delhi. Till now 497 high mast poles have already been installed and other places will be covered before August 15. The Kejriwal Government has set up Wi-Fi hotspots at 11,034 places in Delhi as part of its plan to provide free Wi-Fi to the people. Officials said that under this important project lakhs of people are availing free Wi-Fi scheme every day. The maintenance work of these Wi-Fi hotspots is also taken up regularly, the officials said. A live monitoring module has also been made for this.

Along with this, the Deputy Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of various ongoing projects related to roads and bridges and directed the officers to ensure compliance of quality standards with commitment in all these under construction projects and timely completion of projects. (ANI)

