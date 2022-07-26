S.Africa's Kumba Iron Ore half-year profit down 50%
South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore on Tuesday reported a 50% decline in half-year profit, mainly attributed to lower iron ore prices.
Kumba's headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure for South African companies - was 36.13 rand ($2.16) for the six months to June 30, compared with 72.82 rands last year. ($1 = 16.7401 rand)
