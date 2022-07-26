CISF providing training to security personnel of state security agencies, public sector undertakings: Nityanand Rai

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is providing training to security personnel of State security agencies as well as Public Sector Undertakings, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The Minister, while giving a written reply to a query raised by BJP MP Harish Dwivedi, also said that the CISF is presently deployed in 12 private sector institutions and companies.

Electronics City, Bengaluru; Hotel terminal 1C CSIA, Mumbai; Infosys Technologies Ltd, Pune; Infosys Technologies Ltd, Bengaluru; Patanjali Food and Herbal Park Pvt Ltd, Haridwar; Reliance Corporate IT Park Private Ltd, Navi Mumbai; Reliance Refinery and Petrochemicals, Jamnagar; Tata Steel, Kalinganagar; Nayara Energy Ltd, Jamnagar; Bharat Biotech International Ltd, Hyderabad; Jio World Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai; and JSW Steel Ltd, Dolvi, Raigad are among those 12 private sector institutions and companies where the CISF is deployed. The CISF, one of the seven Central Armed Police Forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs, came into existence in 1969 to provide integrated security cover to certain sensitive public sector undertakings with a strength of only three battalions. The force has since grown into a premier multi-skilled organization with a present strength of 1,63,590 personnel.

The CISF at present provides security cover to 353 establishments throughout the length and breadth of the country. The CISF also has its own Fire Wing which provides services to 104 of the above establishments. The CISF security umbrella includes India's most critical infrastructure facilities like nuclear installations, space establishments, airports, seaports, power and plants. In addition, the CISF also protects important government buildings, iconic heritage monuments and the Delhi Metro.

The CISF also has a specialized VIP Security vertical providing round-the-clock security to important protectees. Post the Mumbai terror attack in November 2008, the mandate of CISF was broadened to provide security cover to private corporate establishments also. (ANI)

