Facebook 'friend' arrested for stalking married woman in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 14:50 IST
Facebook 'friend' arrested for stalking married woman in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old jacket maker was arrested for allegedly threatening a married woman on social media and professing his one-sided love, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Rizwan Ansari, a resident of Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, they said.

On May 11, police received a complaint from a man who alleged that Ansari was pressuring his wife to talk to him and accept his love otherwise he will kill her.

Ansari used to call the woman and talk to her in foul language, police said.

Police found that the accused had befriended the woman on Facebook and had begun messaging her.

After some time, he became very obsessed and aggressive and kept insisting on her meet him and accept his love, a senior police officer said.

Using technical surveillance, police tracked down Ansari and nabbed him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said.

During interrogation, he revealed that he works as a jacket maker. In 2018, he saw the profile of a woman and sent her a friend request. She accepted his request and they started chatting, the DCP said.

One day, he got the address of the woman from her, went there, and secretly clicked her photos.

He used to track the movement of the victim and when she refused to talk to him, he threatened her that he will share her photos and chats to his family members and relatives on social media, police said.

Two mobile phones and three SIM cards which he used in chatting with the woman have been seized, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

