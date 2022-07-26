Left Menu

Army celebrates 'Kargil Vijay Diwas’ in Udhampur, Jammu

A wreath laying ceremony was held at War Memorial, Northern Command Headquarter.The day saw top Army officers, joined by the JCOs and soldiers, paying rich tributes to those martyred in the war, a defence spokesperson said.Major General K Vinod Kumar laid a wreath in the morning at Dhruv War Memorial at Northern Command headquarter, the official said.In remembrance of supreme sacrifices of soldiers during Kargil war, the Tiger division organised the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations at Tiger War Memorial and Balidan Stambh in Jammu, today, the spokesperson said.

26-07-2022
The Indian Army on Tuesday commemorated 23 years of its victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War of 1999, officials said. Events to mark the success of ‘Operation Vijay’ were held at Northern Command in Udhampur, Tiger division in Jammu, and other formations in Rajouri, Poonch, and Doda. A wreath laying ceremony was held at War Memorial, Northern Command Headquarter.

The day saw top Army officers, joined by the JCOs and soldiers, paying rich tributes to those martyred in the war, a defence spokesperson said.

Major General K Vinod Kumar laid a wreath in the morning at Dhruv War Memorial at Northern Command headquarter, the official said.

“In remembrance of supreme sacrifices of soldiers during Kargil war, the Tiger division organised the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations at ‘Tiger War Memorial’ and Balidan Stambh in Jammu, today,” the spokesperson said. Major General Neeraj Gosain, GOC, Tiger division, and all ranks of the Tiger division paid their tributes.

Lt Col Rishma Sarin, wife of Major Mohit Sharma, also paid tributes to the war martyrs. Brigadier Manpervesh Herr, Commander Shivalik Brigade, placed a wreath at Balidan stambh in Jammu.

A large number of veterans and Jammu residents were also present on the occasion to remember the Kargil war heroes.

A 10km-marathon was organised by prominent citizens of Jammu to express their gratitude to the gallant soldiers, the spokesperson said.

The run culminated at Balidan stambh, with runners carrying the national flag and raising slogans for soldiers, he said.

Col Virender Kumar Sahi, VrC, Col Sham Lal, Captain Shamsher Singh, Havaldar Harbans Lal, and Havaldar Bachan Singh, who took part in the Kargil War gave chilling accounts of their experiences during the event.

