Russia fines Google $34 mln for breaching competition rules

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-07-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 16:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russia's competition watchdog fined Alphabet's Google 2 billion roubles ($34.2 million) on Tuesday for abusing its dominant position in the video hosting market, the regulator said in a statement.

The decision is the latest multi-million dollar fine as part of Moscow's increasingly assertive campaign against foreign tech companies.

