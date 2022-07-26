Russia fines Google $34 mln for breaching competition rules
26-07-2022
Russia's competition watchdog fined Alphabet's Google 2 billion roubles ($34.2 million) on Tuesday for abusing its dominant position in the video hosting market, the regulator said in a statement.
The decision is the latest multi-million dollar fine as part of Moscow's increasingly assertive campaign against foreign tech companies.
