Kargil Diwas: J-K Workers Party narrates stories of valour of Indian soldiers in Srinagar

On the 23rd anniversary of Kargil Divas, J-K Workers Party President Mir Junaid addressed a gathering in Kashmir on Tuesday. Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 to honour the valour and sacrifice of the soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the Kargil War.

Speaking during an event in a rural region of Kashmir, Mir narrated the stories of brave Army Jawans who sacrificed their lives to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country. He narrated the stories of the Kabali Raid and explained the sacrifices made by the Indian armed forces in Kargil.

This address comes in the backdrop of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative. 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the Aegis of `Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of Indian independence.

This is a sharp contrast to the time when citizens had a formal relationship with the tricolour. Citizens are now taking the lead to have a personal bond with India's flag as well as to develop a personal commitment to Nation building.

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is realising the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to see a powerful united India. Notably, the citizens of J-K too are putting their efforts on the ground to make the event a grand success in the region.

The event is imbibing and cultivating nationalistic and patriotic fervours among the youngsters. Besides this, Mir Junaid also reviewed the basic preparations and blueprint for the event in this meeting. While talking to the media, Mir said that he is for the first time witnessing such a high level of nationalist enthusiastic fervour in Kashmir in decades. And that he was pleased by it.

"As a person who works on the ground, Pakistan's agenda has been defeated. I can attest to it," he said. Mir also requested the religious heads of Kashmir to encourage people to participate in this grand event.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation on Kargil Vijay Diwas. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "We remember their sacrifices. We remember their valour. Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas we pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation. Their bravery motivates us every single day." (ANI)

