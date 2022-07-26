Delhi LG orders suspension of 6 MCD officials for graft, allows CBI prosecute sub-registrar: Sources

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 17:00 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has ordered the suspension of six Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials on graft charges and for abusing official positions, sources in his office said on Tuesday.

They said Saxena also gave sanction to the Central Bureau of Investigation to prosecute a sub-registrar for allegedly regularising unauthorized constructions in Karol Bagh.

''The MCD commissioner, on directions of the LG, has suspended six officials for gross negligence, abusing official position and receiving illegal gratification,'' a source said.

The sources also said complaints of corruption against officials of the MCD, the Delhi government, and the Delhi Development Authority are being decided singularly on merit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

