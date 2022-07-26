BRIEF-U.S. Crypto Exchange Kraken Is Under Federal Investigation, Suspected Of Violating U.S. Sanctions- NYT
Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 23:30 IST
July 26 (Reuters) -
* U.S. CRYPTO EXCHANGE KRAKEN IS UNDER FEDERAL INVESTIGATION, SUSPECTED OF VIOLATING U.S. SANCTIONS- NYT
* TREASURY DEPARTMENT IS INVESTIGATING WHETHER THE CRYPTO EXCHANGE KRAKEN ALLOWED USERS IN IRAN TO BUY AND SELL DIGITAL TOKENS- NYT Source text: [https://nyti.ms/3PDOd8i]
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- TREASURY DEPARTMENT
Advertisement