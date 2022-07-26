Left Menu

BRIEF-U.S. Crypto Exchange Kraken Is Under Federal Investigation, Suspected Of Violating U.S. Sanctions- NYT

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 23:30 IST
BRIEF-U.S. Crypto Exchange Kraken Is Under Federal Investigation, Suspected Of Violating U.S. Sanctions- NYT

July 26 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CRYPTO EXCHANGE KRAKEN IS UNDER FEDERAL INVESTIGATION, SUSPECTED OF VIOLATING U.S. SANCTIONS- NYT

* TREASURY DEPARTMENT IS INVESTIGATING WHETHER THE CRYPTO EXCHANGE KRAKEN ALLOWED USERS IN IRAN TO BUY AND SELL DIGITAL TOKENS- NYT Source text: [https://nyti.ms/3PDOd8i]

