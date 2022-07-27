HC dismisses shooter Vartika's revision plea seeking FIR against minister Smriti Irani

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a revision plea of shooter Vartika Singh seeking registration of an FIR against Union minister Smriti Irani and others for allegedly demanding money to make her a member of the central women's commission.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court found there were already three FIRs lodged against Vartika herself and a probe was still on over alleged manipulation of documents to claim she was a member of the National Woman Commission.

A bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh Monday passed the order on the revision petition. Despite ample opportunity, none appeared in the court to argue the matter on her behalf.

Vartika had challenged an order of special judge MP-MLA Court passed February 20, 2021 whereby he had declined to order the registration of an FIR against Irani and others.

She had also sought direction to the police to register the FIR in the matter against Irani and others.

Dismissing the revision plea, Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh observed, ''The matter is still under investigation that whether the claim of the complainant/revisionist is based on the forged and fabricated documents or not.

''There is already an FIR registered against the revisionist and, therefore, I am of the view that the learned Special Judge, MP/MLA Court has taken the correct view in rejecting the application under Section 156(3) Cr.P.C. ''There is no error of law or jurisdiction in the impugned order, which requires this Court to interfere with the same in exercise of its revisional jurisdiction. Revision being devoid of merit and substance, is hereby dismissed.'' The shooter alleged that people close to the minister issued her a fake letter, appointing her as a member of the central women's commission, a possible reference to the National Commission for Women.

She alleged that Vijay Gupta and Rajnish Singh, the two ''aides'' of the Union minister, initially demanded ₹ 1 crore from her and then brought the amount down to ₹ 25 lakh. She also alleged that one of the men talked to her in an obscene manner.

On November 23, however, Vijay Gupta had lodged a complaint against the shooter and another person at Musafirkhana police station in Amethi district, accusing them of levelling unfounded charges against him and trying to spoil his image.

Based on the complaint, police had lodged an FIR against her.

