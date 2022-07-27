Japan PM: agreed close cooperation with Indonesia in fields, including energy
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 27-07-2022 08:31 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 08:31 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday he and Indonesian President Joko Widodo had agreed during talks to cooperate in a variety of fields, including energy and maritime security.
Japan also agreed to provide 43.6 billion yen ($318.25 million) in loans to Indonesia for use in infrastructure projects and disaster prevention. ($1 = 137.0000 yen)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indonesian
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Fumio Kishida
- Japanese
- Joko Widodo
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Treasury's Yellen, Japan's Suzuki to discuss weak yen, more sanctions on Russia
Japan govt to consider possible regulations on handmade guns - spokesperson
Abe's party vows to finish his work after win in Japan vote
Japan readies sombre farewell to slain Abe, its longest-serving premier
Japan readies sombre farewell to slain Abe, its longest-serving premier