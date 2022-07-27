Japan PM: agreed close cooperation with Indonesia in fields, including energy

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday he and Indonesian President Joko Widodo had agreed during talks to cooperate in a variety of fields, including energy and maritime security.

Japan also agreed to provide 43.6 billion yen ($318.25 million) in loans to Indonesia for use in infrastructure projects and disaster prevention. ($1 = 137.0000 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)