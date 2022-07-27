Left Menu

Murderers of BJP Yuva Morcha member will be nabbed soon: K'taka CM

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-07-2022 10:22 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 10:17 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Condemning the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday assured that the culprits involved in the ''heinous act'' will be arrested soon and be punished as per law.

Home Minister Arga Jnanendra said, the area where the incident took place is close to the Kerala border and police are making special efforts to nab the culprits by establishing contact with senior officials of Kerala Police.

Praveen Nettar, a Zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday night.

''The heinous murder of our party worker Praveen Nettar from Sullia in Dakshina Kannada is condemnable. Those involved in the heinous act will be arrested soon and will be punished as per law,'' Bommai said in a tweet.

Jnanendra said he has spoken to the Chief Minister about the incident and has issued necessary instructions to the police. A senior ADGP rank official will be going to Mangaluru and will monitor the probe and take necessary actions, he said.

Along with nabbing the culprits, efforts are also on to maintain peace and order, the Home Minister said. ''it is natural that there will be angry about losing a young man, but I request people to maintain peace.''

