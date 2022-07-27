Left Menu

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

The adult accused is lodged in a jail while the fifth CCL, who is in a Juvenile home, has approached the High Court for bail, the officials added.The teenage girl, who visited a pub for a day-time party, was allegedly sexually assaulted in a Multi Purpose Vehicle MPV after the 18-year-old and five CCLs had offered to drop her home in the vehicle.

Four minor boys apprehended in connection with the gang-rape of a teenaged girl here were granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

The JJB on Tuesday granted the four CCLs (child in conflict with law) bail on some conditions, officials said on Wednesday. They were directed to cooperate with investigation officials, record their attendance before the District Probation Officer on first Monday of every month and granted bail on production of on two sureties of Rs 5,000 each. Six persons--one 18-year-old and five CCLs were apprehended in connection with the sensational teen gangrape case in Jubilee hills area here. Five of them were involved in the sexual assault of the 17-year-old girl on May 28. The adult accused is lodged in a jail while the fifth CCL, who is in a Juvenile home, has approached the High Court for bail, the officials added.

The teenage girl, who visited a pub for a day-time party, was allegedly sexually assaulted in a Multi Purpose Vehicle (MPV) after the 18-year-old and five CCLs had offered to drop her home in the vehicle.

