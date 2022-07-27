Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for day amid oppn uproar over suspension of MPs

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 14:25 IST
Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Wednesday adjourned for the day amid opposition uproar over the suspension of MPs and other issues.

As soon as the proceedings commenced at 2 pm, opposition members, mostly from the AAP, trooped to the Well of the House.

Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was in the chair, asked suspended AAP member Sanjay Singh to exit the House.

The Opposition members, however, kept on raising slogans.

With protesting MPs refusing to budge, Kalita adjourned the proceedings for the day.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned thrice during the pre-lunch period amid uproar by the opposition members and Singh was suspended for the remainder of the week.

On Wednesday, the Upper House was adjourned soon after it met at 11 am and then twice during the Question Hour – first for 15 minutes and then till 2 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

