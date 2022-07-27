Russian official says grain deal could collapse unless obstacles to Russian exports lifted

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said on Wednesday that a Turkish-brokered deal to unblock Ukrainian grain exports on the Black Sea could collapse if obstacles to Russia's agricultural exports are not promptly removed, Interfax reported.

Interfax cited Rudenko as saying that grain shipments from Ukraine would start soon, and he hoped the grain deal would hold.

