Assam CID issues advisory against WhatsApp fraud

27-07-2022
The Assam Police has issued an advisory against “WhatsApp-based impersonation” amid rise in number of complaints against unidentified fraudsters, who are using profile photos and names of well-known persons to collect money from people through various means, including gift cards.

Photos of a northeastern state’s chief minister were recently used by such fraudsters, it claimed.

Talking about the modus operandi, the advisory said fraudsters, after gaining unauthorised access to the contact list of a senior official, create his fake profile and send subordinates WhatsApp messages, stating that he is unable to make or take calls at the moment and that gift cards be purchased or money transfers be made to a particular account on his behalf.

The ploy was employed to impersonate a official in New Delhi, chief minister and chief secretary of a northeastern state and a few IAS and IPS officers.

“Do not fall prey to such emails or messages. Please confirm or verify from your superior officer before making any payment or purchase or clicking on the links,” the advisory issued on Tuesday said.

The CID also asked people receiving such messages to save screenshots for subsequent investigation and report the number directly to WhatsApp.

A compliant on cybercime.gov.in can also be filed, it added.

