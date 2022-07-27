Left Menu

BSF seizes 4.7 kg drugs near Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan

Five packets containing 4.7 kg of narcotics were recovered near the India-Pakistan border in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, Border Security Force sources said on Wednesday.The border is nearly 200 metres from the spot in Karanpur where the packets were found.Earlier, it was suspected that the packets were dropped by a drone from across the border.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-07-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 15:39 IST
BSF seizes 4.7 kg drugs near Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five packets containing 4.7 kg of narcotics were recovered near the India-Pakistan border in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, Border Security Force sources said on Wednesday.

The border is nearly 200 metres from the spot in Karanpur where the packets were found.

''Earlier, it was suspected that the packets were dropped by a drone from across the border. Later, it became clear that some locals threw the packets in Karanpur on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday,'' a BSF source said.

After BSP troops reached the spot, they noticed some suspicious movement and opened fire. However, the suspects managed to escape, the sources said.

The recovered packets contain a total of 4.7 kg of narcotics, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022