Left Menu

Iran grants bail to British-Iranian environmentalist on security charges - lawyer

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 27-07-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 16:02 IST
Iran grants bail to British-Iranian environmentalist on security charges - lawyer
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran has granted bail to British-Iranian environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, who has been charged with security offenses, his lawyer was quoted as saying by the semi-official ILNA news agency on Wednesday.

"Mr. Tahbaz was released on bail and with an electronic bracelet," Hojat Kermani was quoted as saying. Tahbaz also holds U.S. citizenship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022