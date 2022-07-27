Israel says delegation bound for Moscow amid Jewish emigration agency dispute
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-07-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 18:08 IST
An Israeli delegation will travel to Moscow on Wednesday to hold talks with officials, Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office said, amid a dispute over the activities in Russia of an agency that helps Jews move to Israel.
Russia's justice ministry is seeking the liquidation of the Russian branch of the non-profit Jewish Agency. Authorities have alleged it has breached privacy laws and are expected to present more details in a Russian court on Thursday.
