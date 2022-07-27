Israel says delegation bound for Moscow amid Jewish emigration agency dispute

An Israeli delegation will travel to Moscow on Wednesday to hold talks with officials, Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office said, amid a dispute over the activities in Russia of an agency that helps Jews move to Israel.

Russia's justice ministry is seeking the liquidation of the Russian branch of the non-profit Jewish Agency. Authorities have alleged it has breached privacy laws and are expected to present more details in a Russian court on Thursday.

