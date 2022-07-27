Gazprom's deputy CEO says it has not received Nord Stream 1 turbine from servicing

Gazprom deputy CEO Vitaly Markelov said on Wednesday that the company has still not received a Siemens turbine used at Nord Stream 1's Portovaya compressor station that has been undergoing servicing in Canada.

Markelov blamed Siemens, which is servicing the turbine, for the delay, saying that there were sanctions risks associated with the machinery.

