PTI | Portofspain | Updated: 27-07-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 18:51 IST
Third ODI: India win toss, opt to bat

India captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bat against West Indies in the third ODI here on Wednesday.

India made one change to the playing XI, bringing in Prasidh Krishna in place of Avesh Khan.

West Indies has made as many as three changes to their playing eleven with Jason Holder, Keemo Paul and Keacy Carty coming in for Alzarri Joseph, Rovman Powell and Romario Shepard. India has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the second ODI.

Teams: India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna West Indies: Shai Hope (w), Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

