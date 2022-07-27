Court asks police to consider WhatsApp chat and call records in ongoing probe of murder
- Country:
- India
A court here has directed Delhi police to consider WhatsApp chat and call records in its ongoing investigation concerning the murder of a 25-year-old man.
The hearing took place before Metropolitan Magistrate Mansi Malik who took note of a status report filed by the police in which it was stated that they were investigating the case and had taken the consent of five people for the polygraph test.
An advocate appearing in the matter said that the court ordered that a copy of the status report be provided to the deceased's father.
The court directed the Investigating Officer (IO) of North Rohini Police Station to consider the Whatsapp chats and call records from the deceased's phone.
“Concerned IO is directed to contact the applicant and take into consideration the same (Whatsapp chats and call records),” the court said.
The court then posted the matter for filing further status reports on August 30, 2022. Advocate Amit Kumar, counsel for the deceased's father, requested monitoring of the investigation.
As per the plea, the deceased, Rohit, was in a relationship with a woman for several years but three months ago, the woman refused to marry him, saying she was from a different caste.
Rohit appeared “under continuous pressure” and often went missing from his house, it said adding that on July 17, 2022, he went out after a phone call and was found dead at his friend's house.
Despite registering an FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC, police failed to make any arrest, the application added.
The plea also said that Rohit's friends were behind the murder and they should be interrogated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mansi Malik
- Amit Kumar
- Section 302
- North Rohini Police
- Delhi
- Rohit
ALSO READ
You can now respond to WhatsApp messages with your favourite emoji
Complaint filed against businessman over comment on Amruta Fadnavis in WhatsApp post
WhatsApp officially allows iOS and Android cross-platform chat transfers
Guj: Man arrested for creating apps, WhatsApp groups to circulate child pornography
WhatsApp privacy policy not withdrawn; CCI probe must go on, Delhi HC told