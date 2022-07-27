Left Menu

UP: FIR lodged against 2 for firing shots in air, forcibly trying to enter house

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 27-07-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 22:03 IST
UP: FIR lodged against 2 for firing shots in air, forcibly trying to enter house
The police have lodged a case after two men allegedly fired shots in the air and also forcibly tried to enter a house here, claiming that cow slaughter was being done there, officials said on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered against Ravi Sharma and Niraj Sharma under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code on charges of trying to enter a house here, Station House Officer, Sadar, Ajay Kishore said.

The accused, who were on a bike, claimed that cow slaughtering was going on in the house and were also making videos. They fled after firing several shots in the air when locals gathered and protested, police said.

The police, however, did not find any proof of slaughtering in the house, officials said, adding that elaborate deployment of personnel has been done in the area to maintain law and order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

