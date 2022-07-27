Left Menu

National Conference condemns barring of journalist from travelling to Sri Lanka

The spokesperson said his party condemns the measure and demands that the journalists be allowed to do their work in a free and fair manner.It is high time for the government to pause and take a critical look at its claims and doings.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-07-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 23:17 IST
National Conference (NC) on Wednesday condemned the barring of a Kashmiri journalist from travelling to Sri Lanka, saying the measure infringes upon fundamental right to freedom of movement. Denouncing the measure of not allowing journslist Aakash Hassan from visiting Sri Lanka to report the ground situation in that country, NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said there is no justification to this action.

''Our party stands firmly behind journalists, including Aakash, who are doing their jobs in current circumstances. Earlier Sanna Irshad Mattoo, a Pulitzer-winning photojournalist, was also prevented from flying abroad.

''The curbs on the free movement of our journalists is yet another step towards disabling the working environment of the media and press fraternity,'' he said. The spokesperson said his party condemns the measure and demands that the journalists be allowed to do their work in a free and fair manner.

''It is high time for the government to pause and take a critical look at its claims and doings. Such undue intimidation and curbs give a lie to the claims of the government on creating an enabling environment for the working of the press in Kashmir,” he added. On Tuesday, immigration authorities at the Delhi airport stopped Aakash from travelling abroad, citing restrictions imposed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Akash, who hails from Anantnag district of South Kashmir, was on his way to Sri Lanka on Tuesday evening when his boarding pass was cancelled and he was offloaded from the aircraft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

