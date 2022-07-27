Left Menu

Russian economy declines 4% y/y in Q2 after 3.5% y/y increase in Q1 -econ ministry

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-07-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 23:45 IST
Russian economy declines 4% y/y in Q2 after 3.5% y/y increase in Q1 -econ ministry
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian economy declined by 4.0% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2022 after a 3.5% rise in the previous three months, the economy ministry said on Wednesday.

The first quarter was expected to have been the last with sound growth before the Russian economy took a hit from sweeping sanctions for Moscow's decision to send troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The ministry also said the economic decline deepened to 4.9% year-on-year in June after a fall of 4.3% in May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron BA.5 makes up 82% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC; Biden's COVID symptoms are 'almost completely resolved', his physician says and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron BA.5 makes up 82% of COVID variants in U.S. - C...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Dybala says he was not in Juve's future plans after departure; ATP roundup: Nick Kyrgios (knee) withdraws from Atlanta Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Dybala says he was not in Juve's future plans af...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global
4
Soup kitchens feed Sri Lanka's poor amid bleak economic crisis

Soup kitchens feed Sri Lanka's poor amid bleak economic crisis

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022