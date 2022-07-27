Left Menu

UP: Special court rejects discharge plea of Mukhtar Ansari in evacuee property case

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-07-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 23:53 IST
UP: Special court rejects discharge plea of Mukhtar Ansari in evacuee property case
  • Country:
  • India

A special court for MPs/MLAs on Wednesday rejected discharge application of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and his sons seeking clean chit in an evacuee property case. The court has fixed August 2 for framing of charges against them.

The special additional chief judicial magistrate A K Srivastava passed the order on the plea of Ansari.

Ansari pleaded that he was falsely implicated in the case due to political reasons as he had to depose in a case against BJP supported MLC Brijesh Singh.

Opposing the plea, additional prosecution officer Sonu Singh Rathore said that the FIR was lodged by area lekhpal (revenue officer) on August 27, 2020 with Hazratganj police alleging that Mukhtar and his sons got a map sanctioned from the Lucknow Development Authority on the basis of fake documents for the purpose of making construction on an evacuee property situated in posh Jiamau area of the state capital, thereby illegally occupying it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron BA.5 makes up 82% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC; Biden's COVID symptoms are 'almost completely resolved', his physician says and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron BA.5 makes up 82% of COVID variants in U.S. - C...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Dybala says he was not in Juve's future plans after departure; ATP roundup: Nick Kyrgios (knee) withdraws from Atlanta Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Dybala says he was not in Juve's future plans af...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global
4
Soup kitchens feed Sri Lanka's poor amid bleak economic crisis

Soup kitchens feed Sri Lanka's poor amid bleak economic crisis

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022