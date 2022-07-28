Left Menu

Canadian police charge two men in murder of Sikh businessman Malik

Canadian police said on Wednesday they have arrested two men and charged them with the murder of Ripudaman Singh Malik, a Sikh businessman shot dead in British Columbia earlier in July.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 28-07-2022 00:17 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 00:15 IST
Canadian police charge two men in murder of Sikh businessman Malik
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canadian police said on Wednesday they have arrested two men and charged them with the murder of Ripudaman Singh Malik, a Sikh businessman shot dead in British Columbia earlier in July. Malik, who was acquitted in 2005 in connection with the 1985 Air India bombing that killed 329 people, was found by police with gunshot wounds and died at the spot in Surrey, British Columbia, on July 14.

Police said at the time that they had not established a motive for Malik's killing or found evidence to suggest whether the killing was connected to the airline attack. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police's homicide investigation team said it has now obtained charges of first-degree murder against 21-year-old Tanner Fox and 23-year-old Jose Lopez for Malik's murder.

Information about the charges were included in the notice of a news conference scheduled for 3 p.m. local time (2200 GMT). Police said they did not have other details to share ahead of the news conference. The two men's lawyers could not immediately be found for comment.

Malik, along with Ajaib Singh Bagri, a worker in British Columbia, was acquitted of charges related to the attack on Air India Flight 182, which exploded over the Atlantic Ocean in 1985 in one of history's deadliest bombings of a commercial airliner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron BA.5 makes up 82% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC; Biden's COVID symptoms are 'almost completely resolved', his physician says and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron BA.5 makes up 82% of COVID variants in U.S. - C...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Dybala says he was not in Juve's future plans after departure; ATP roundup: Nick Kyrgios (knee) withdraws from Atlanta Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Dybala says he was not in Juve's future plans af...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global
4
Soup kitchens feed Sri Lanka's poor amid bleak economic crisis

Soup kitchens feed Sri Lanka's poor amid bleak economic crisis

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022