3 held for theft at electronic goods shop in Maha; 187 laptops, hard disks worth Rs 12.86 lakh recovered

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 28-07-2022 11:06 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 11:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police have arrested three persons for allegedly stealing several old laptops and hard disks from an electronic goods shop in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Thursday. The theft took place on the intervening night of July 17-18 at the shop located in Valiv area, senior police inspector Kailas Barve said.

Acting on intelligence inputs and CCTV footage, the police nabbed the three accused on Tuesday, he said.

The police recovered from them 187 laptops and hard disks worth Rs 12.86 lakh, the official said.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Mohatab Anwar Ali (29), Karimuddin alias Chot Jalaluddin Khan (24), and Ikramuddin Jalaluddin Khan (32).

The police were trying to find out if the accused were involved in more such offenses, the official added.

