Russia fines Snapchat owner for data law violation - Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-07-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 13:24 IST
A Russian court on Thursday fined Snapchat owner 1 million roubles ($16,667) for an alleged refusal to localize Russian user data on the country's territory, the Interfax news agency reported.

Moscow has clashed with Big Tech over content, censorship, data and local representation in a simmering dispute that has erupted into a full-on battle since Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Snap did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 60.0000 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

