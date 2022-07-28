China industry minister Xiao Yaqing under investigation -state media
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-07-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 14:09 IST
- Country:
- China
China's minister of industry and information technology, Xiao Yaqing, has been placed under investigation for suspected violation of discipline and law, Chinese state media reported on Thursday.
No other details were immediately available.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement