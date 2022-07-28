Left Menu

SC to hear AAP's plea challenging postponement of MCD polls on Aug 5, Centre to file response

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 15:03 IST
SC to hear AAP's plea challenging postponement of MCD polls on Aug 5, Centre to file response
Supreme Court (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Thursday said it would hear on August 5 a plea filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has challenged the postponement of Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) polls on grounds of delimitation of wards in the national capital, after the Centre sought time to file a reply.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said the counsel appearing for the Election Commission may also file written notes or submissions if so advised.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, who appeared for the Centre, sought time to file a response in the matter.

''I am requesting for me to file a response,'' Bhati told the bench, also comprising Justices A S Oka and J B Pardiwala.

''List this matter on August 5,'' the bench said.

On July 20, the apex court granted liberty to the petitioner to serve the advance copy of the plea on the standing counsel for the respondents, including the central agency.

The AAP has made the Centre, the State Election Commission, and the MCD, through the special officer, respondents in the petition.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the AAP, had last week told the bench that there were three municipal corporations in Delhi and their terms expired in mid of May this year.

He had said that the three MCDs have been unified but post-unification, the elections cannot be delayed.

The matter was earlier mentioned for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, which had taken note of the plea of the counsel representing AAP that the unification of three MCDs and the consequential delimitation exercise cannot be a valid ground to defer the civic polls.

The announcement of the election schedule for the three Delhi civic bodies was deferred in March this year and later, the Centre brought a Bill for the unification of the MCDs.

The process relating to the delimitation of municipal wards is underway in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022