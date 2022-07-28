Left Menu

TN cracker unit mishap: CM announces relief

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-07-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 16:52 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday condoled the death of a man in a fireworks factory blast in Virudhunagar and announced a relief of Rs three lakh to his family.

Stalin also announced providing Rs one lakh to a person who sustained injuries.

In a statement here, he said the relief amounts will be provided from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF).

Jayaraman and Bhuvaneswaran were working at the private fireworks factory on Wednesday when crackers went off suddenly killing the former on the spot.

Bhuvaneswaran had been admitted to hospital with 90 per cent burn injuries. Stalin directed best medical treatment to the injured in a government hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

