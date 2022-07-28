Sex racket busted in Thane mall; 4 women rescued, two arrested

Two women were arrested and four women were rescued after a sex racket was busted in a mall in Kapurbawadi in Maharashtra's Thane city, a police official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a fast food outlet in the mall was raided and two women who were allegedly coordinating and operating a flesh trade from there were held on Wednesday, Senior Inspector Mahesh Patil of the Crime Branch's anti human trafficking cell said.

''Four women who were supposed to be supplied to customers were rescued. A case under Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act was registered and further probe is underway,'' he added.

