Former state TV journalist found guilty of discrediting Russia's armed forces

Former Russian TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova was found guilty on Thursday of discrediting the country's armed forces in social media posts condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine.

"The evidence confirms Ovsyannikova's guilt. There is no reason to doubt its authenticity," the judge said after a short hearing in which Ovsyannikova had described the proceedings as "absurd".

