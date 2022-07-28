Russian court fines former state TV journalist for anti-war posts
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-07-2022 18:26 IST
A Russian court fined former state TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova 50,000 roubles ($822) for "discrediting Russia's armed forces" in social media posts in which she publicly opposed Russia's actions in Ukraine.
Ukraine-born Ovsyannikova rose to prominence in March after holding up an anti-war placard on the Vremya nightly news program, where she worked as an editor.
