Russian court fines former state TV journalist for anti-war posts

A Russian court fined former state TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova 50,000 roubles ($822) for "discrediting Russia's armed forces" in social media posts in which she publicly opposed Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Ukraine-born Ovsyannikova rose to prominence in March after holding up an anti-war placard on the Vremya nightly news program, where she worked as an editor.

