Russian missile strike kills five people in central Ukraine - governor

Five were killed, one of them from the military," he said. "There are material losses - two civilian aircraft and one AN-26 aircraft." Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb.24, did not immediately comment on the report.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 18:53 IST
Russian missile strike kills five people in central Ukraine - governor

Five people were killed and 25 wounded in a Russian missile strike on a flight school in the central Ukrainian city of Kropyvnytskyi on Thursday, the regional governor said.

Andriy Raikovych, governor of the Kirovohrad region, told a news briefing that two missiles had struck hangars at the National Aviation University Flight Academy around 12:20 p.m. (0920 GMT). "There are victims, dead and wounded. Twenty-five have already been taken to medical institutions - they were wounded. Five were killed, one of them from the military," he said.

"There are material losses - two civilian aircraft and one AN-26 aircraft." Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb.24, did not immediately comment on the report.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

