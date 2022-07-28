Left Menu

J-K: Police attach 5 houses in Srinagar for harbouring terrorists

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-07-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 21:29 IST
J-K: Police attach 5 houses in Srinagar for harbouring terrorists
  • Country:
  • India

Five houses here have been attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for being used for terrorism purposes, police said on Thursday.

Of the five residential properties, two are in Lawaypora, and one each in Maloora, Batmaloo and Harwan areas of the city, a police official said.

The residential houses belonged to Baber Suhail Sofi at Usman Abad Lawaypora, Adil Mohammad Lone at Bazar Mohalla Lawaypora, Muzaffar Ahmad Mir and Rameez Ahmad Mir at Maloora, Abdul Majeed Ganie at Firdous Abad Batamaloo, and a double-storey house of Abdul Rehman Bhat (father of accused Ashiq Hussain Bhat) at Darbagh Harwan, the official said.

He said these houses were used by active terrorists as hideouts to conspire, plan and execute terror acts in Srinagar district.

“After taking prior approval of the police headquarters, the properties were attached as per provisions of Sec 2(g) and 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,” he said.

The house owners wilfully provided shelter and harboured the terrorists in these houses, and they also arranged logistics needed for such stay, the official said.

The general public is once again requested to not harbour or provide shelter or extend logistics to terrorists/terror associates in their houses, failing which strict legal action will be taken against anyone doing so, he said.

Last year, the police headquarters accorded sanction for seizure of 75 vehicles, five houses, six shops, land and cash under the UAPA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022