Left Menu

Woman handed life term in daughter-in-law dowry death case

The court awarded life imprisonment to Devi and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000, while Soni was sentenced to three years in jail and a fine of Rs 10,000.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 28-07-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 22:54 IST
Woman handed life term in daughter-in-law dowry death case
  • Country:
  • India

A court here convicted a woman in the dowry death case of her daughter-in-law and awarded her the life imprisonment.

The deceased woman's husband Dinesh Chandra Soni, of Rasda town of Rasra Police station area, has also been convicted in the case and awarded three years' imprisonment with Rs 10,000 fine. Joint Director of Prosecution Department Suresh Pathak said Thursday Gudiya, a resident of Sikandarpur police station area of the district, married Soni on December 5, 2006. Soni was harassed for dowry and was burnt to death on 14 November 2014, he said.

Based on a complaint by Gudiya's father, a case was registered against her husband Soni and mother-in-law Asha Devi under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Dowry Harassment Act.

The court of District Judge, after hearing the arguments of both the sides, on Wednesday convicted the mother-in-law and husband in the case. The court awarded life imprisonment to Devi and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000, while Soni was sentenced to three years in jail and a fine of Rs 10,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022