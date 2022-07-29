Cong MP Deepender Hooda gives suspension of business notice in RS over Agnipath scheme

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Friday gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over the Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme. "I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States to move a motion to suspend the business of the House from 11 am on 29.07.2022. The aforementioned motion reads as follows- That the House to discuss the extraordinary situation that has arisen in the last few days concerning the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme which has been implemented across the country by the Government unilaterally without any prior discussion and deliberation," the notice said.

The hasty implementation of the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme has pushed the youth of the country into a state of dilemma and confusion, the Congress MP further said in the notice. "The recruitment in the armed forces is yet to resume after Covid restrictions and such a policy decision has triggered widespread protests in many parts of the country. There have been not one but many situations where our armed forces have time and again proved beyond doubt that our country has the best-armed force in the world. Therefore, such policy decisions directly affecting the armed forces should be well discussed. The matter is of grave concern and requires immediate attention and discussion. I, therefore, urge your goodself to suspend the business of the House so that the issue can be discussed in the Council of States," he added.

The Union Cabinet on June 14 approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers. The Agnipath scheme allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. The Agnipath Scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces.

'Agnipath' is a pan India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen and sailors. The scheme provides an opportunity for youth to serve in the regular cadre of the armed forces. All those recruited under the 'Agnipath' scheme will be called 'Agniveers'. After four years, only 25 per cent of the Agniveers will be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness and medical fitness.

The Agnipath scheme has been brought to strengthen India's security. The 'Agniveers' will be given a good pay package and an exit retirement package after a service of four years. The first four years, served under a contract, are not likely to be taken into consideration for the fixation of the final pensionary benefits.

The other 75 per cent 'Agniveers' will be demobilized, with an exit or "Seva Nidhi" package of Rs 11-12 lakh, partly funded by their monthly contributions, as well as skill certificates and bank loans for help in their second careers. Following the announcement of the scheme, there have been protests against it in some states. (ANI)

