World is looking at India's youth with hope: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated students who are graduating today at Anna University's 42nd convocation and said that the whole world is looking at India's youth with hope as they are the growth engines of the country as well as the world. "The whole world is looking at India's youth with hope. Because you are the growth engine of the country and India is the world's growth engine. This is a huge honour and responsibility on all of you," Prime Minister said while addressing the 42nd Convocation of Anna University in Chennai said,

"Congratulations to all those who are graduating today in Anna University's 42nd convocation. You would have already built a future for yourselves in your minds. Therefore, today is not only a day of achievements but also of aspirations," he added. The Prime Minister also congratulated the parents of all those who are graduating today and said that their sacrifices and determination have been crucial to the achievements of their children.

"My faith is in the younger generation, the modern generation. They (Youths) will work out all problems like lions" - these words of Swami Vivekanand as the entire world today looks to the youth of India," he said. He further said that it is a matter of pride for all in Anna University that Bharat Ratna Abdul Kalam is from this university.

"We are graduating at a unique time. Some will call it a time of uncertainty but I will call it a time of opportunity. The global pandemic tested every country. Adversities reveal what we are made of. India faced the unknown confidently, thanks to its scientists, healthcare workers and common people. Due to this India is at the forefront. Our industry is in the forefront," said the PM. During the programme, he also awarded gold medals and certificates to 69 gold medalists.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin were also present at the event. Addressing a gathering the Chief Minister said education is an asset which cannot be stolen and that is why the government gives importance to it.

"In the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) list most are from Tamil Nadu. Anna University was named after former Chief Minister Anna. This degree is not only for you but for our country. Those who get a degree are a lamp for our country. The degree is not only a paper for knowledge. It is proud that PM gave convocation to you today. Religion, cast, power, growth etc differs from nation to nation. Education is an asset which cannot be stolen that's why our government gives importance to it. The Dravidian organisation gives importance to education," said Stalin. He further said that Tamil Nadu Government is focusing on education to all and within 2026 two million youths should get skilled in Tamil Nadu.

"By various education institutions, we are doing an education revolution in Tamil Nadu. To get a job after education we are making efforts on it. Within 2026 two million youths should get skilled in our Tamil Nadu state. Do fulfil your parent's dream. In this Dravidian model government, we will continue to work hard for sure," he added. Anna University was established on September 4, 1978. It is named after C. N. Annadurai, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. It has 13 Constituent Colleges, 494 Affiliated Colleges spread over Tamil Nadu and 3 Regional Campuses - Tirunelveli, Madurai and Coimbatore. (ANI)

