Prohibitory orders in Mangaluru after back-to-back murders, CM to hold review meeting with police brass

Prohibitory orders have been clamped in the city following back-to-back murders of two people belonging to different communities in the last couple of days.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he would hold a meeting with senior police officials to review security situation in 55 places along the Karnataka-Kerala border.

Security has been beefed up in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in view of the tense situation, police said on Friday.

Schools and colleges in Suratkal, Bajpe, Mulki and Pannambur police station limits will remain closed today.

While BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettar was hacked to death on Tuesday night, Mohammed Fazil was murdered by four unknown assailants on Thursday night.

"The prohibitory orders have been imposed from Thursday night till July 30 morning," Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said.

All liquor shops will remain shut and 19 check posts have been set up including the Karnataka-Kerala border, where all the vehicles will be searched, the official said. He added that no one will be allowed to roam in the city beyond 10 pm.

Meanwhile, a large number of people took part in the funeral procession of Fazil here today.

Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Siddaramiah demanded the resignation of Bommai, saying law and order in the state has 'completely collapsed'. The killings in the state shows 'intelligence failure.' ''Intelligence comes under the CM while Law and Order falls under the Home Minister. So, they are responsible for it and should resign,'' he said.

Reacting to the charge, Bommai said 32 murders had taken place when he (Siddaramaiah) was the CM. "What did he do then? He only tries to bring politics in everything. His statement is of no importance. We know how to manage things," he replied.

To a query on opposition Congress' accusation that the BJP was funding the Socialist Democratic Party of India and Popular Front of India, Bommai said this is the most ridiculous charge, which displays the mental bankruptcy of the Congress.He also dismissed the opposition's demand for home minister's resignation, saying no one will resign.Bommai further said all those behind Nettar's murder have been identified and arrested.

He said his government was not treating the case as an ordinary murder. The state government is going into the motive behind the crime. "Wait for a few days, you will get to know various decisions taken by us," he said.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra condemned the murder that took place on Thursday and said those behind the incident will be brought to book. He also said that he has given instruction to deploy additional forces to ensure law and order in Dakshina Kannada district.

ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar told reporters that the investigation into Fazil's murder is on and the suspects will soon be arrested.

Police sources said they arrested another accused in the Praveen Nettar murder case. Already two persons have been apprehended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)