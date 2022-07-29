Left Menu

Spanish prosecutor asks for 8 year jail term for Shakira, El Pais reports

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 29-07-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 14:05 IST
Shakira Image Credit: Flickr
A Spanish prosecutor has asked for more than eight years in prison for Colombian superstar Shakira and a fine of more than 23 million euros ($23.51 million) over a 14.5 million euro tax fraud case, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Friday.

The prosecutor's office and Shakira's representatives were not immediately available for comment.

This week the pop star rejected a settlement offer from the prosecutor's office to close a fraud case in which she is accused of failing to pay taxes between 2012 and 2014, a period in which Shakira says she did not live in Spain. ($1 = 0.9783 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

