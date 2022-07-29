Spanish prosecutor asks for 8 year jail term for Shakira, El Pais reports
- Country:
- Spain
A Spanish prosecutor has asked for more than eight years in prison for Colombian superstar Shakira and a fine of more than 23 million euros ($23.51 million) over a 14.5 million euro tax fraud case, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Friday.
The prosecutor's office and Shakira's representatives were not immediately available for comment.
This week the pop star rejected a settlement offer from the prosecutor's office to close a fraud case in which she is accused of failing to pay taxes between 2012 and 2014, a period in which Shakira says she did not live in Spain. ($1 = 0.9783 euros)
