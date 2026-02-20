Shakira Set to Rock India for a Worthy Cause: Feeding India Concert 2026

Colombian pop icon Shakira, celebrated for hits like ''Hips Don't Lie'' and ''Waka Waka'', is set to dazzle audiences in Delhi and Mumbai this April for the Feeding India Concert 2026.

The highly anticipated event, organized by Feeding India in partnership with District by Zomato, aims to shine a spotlight on hunger and malnutrition. HSBC India is presenting the concert, underscoring the initiative's broad-based support.

Shakira expressed her enthusiasm, indicating that the concert will be a unique opportunity to connect with Indian fans while addressing critical global issues. Organizers highlight the concert's role as a catalyst for meaningful change aligned with the UN's goal to eliminate hunger by 2030.

