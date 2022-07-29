Left Menu

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande embarks on 2-day visit to Bhutan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 14:20 IST
Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande embarks on 2-day visit to Bhutan
Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande on Friday left for Bhutan on a two-day visit to hold talks with top civil and military brass of the country to further broad-base defence and security ties.

The Army said the visit will ''further enhance the unique and time-tested bilateral relationship, characterised by utmost trust, goodwill and mutual understanding".

''The Chief of Army Staff is scheduled to have an audience with the King and the Fourth King,'' the Army said in a statement.

It said the Army Chief will also engage in extensive discussions with his counterpart in the Royal Bhutan Army to exchange views on taking forward the strong cultural and professional bonds between both the Armies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile
4
Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, most in Europe; AbbVie's Allergan reaches $2 billion opioid lawsuit settlement - Bloomberg News and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022