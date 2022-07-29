Left Menu

Russia supports 'one China' policy on Taiwan, Lavrov says

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 14:55 IST
Russia supports 'one China' policy on Taiwan, Lavrov says
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia supports Beijing's "One China" policy on the issue of Taiwan, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday after Chinese President Xi Jinping warned U.S. President Joe Biden not to play with fire over the island.

"Our position on the existence of only one China remains unchanged," Lavrov told reporters in Tashkent. "We have no problem with upholding the principle of China's sovereignty." Beijing has issued escalating warnings about repercussions should House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit Taiwan, which says it is facing increasing Chinese military and economic threats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

