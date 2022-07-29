4 killed in separate road accidents in Rajasthan

Four people were killed in separate road accidents in two districts of Rajasthan, police said.

In Bikaner district, three men in their early 20s -- Dinesh Meghwal, Shahrukh Khan, and Arbaz Khan -- were killed when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle, they said.

Police said the incident happened around 2 am on Friday while they were returning to their homes in Udairamsar village from a farm.

The bodies were shifted to the district hospital mortuary for post mortem, the said. In Sikar district, Mahesh, 35, died when a Jeep hit his motorcycle on Salasar highway in Fatehpur late Thursday night, police said.

“The body was handed over to family members after post mortem,'' they said.

