4 killed in separate road accidents in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-07-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 15:32 IST
Four people were killed in separate road accidents in two districts of Rajasthan, police said.

In Bikaner district, three men in their early 20s -- Dinesh Meghwal, Shahrukh Khan, and Arbaz Khan -- were killed when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle, they said.

Police said the incident happened around 2 am on Friday while they were returning to their homes in Udairamsar village from a farm.

The bodies were shifted to the district hospital mortuary for post mortem, the said. In Sikar district, Mahesh, 35, died when a Jeep hit his motorcycle on Salasar highway in Fatehpur late Thursday night, police said.

“The body was handed over to family members after post mortem,'' they said.

