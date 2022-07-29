Germany to send Ukraine 16 bridge-layer tanks

Germany's defence minister has decided to deliver 16 BIBER bridge-layer tanks to Ukrainian forces, the ministry said on Friday.

"The BIBER will enable Ukrainian troops to cross waters or obstacles in combat," the ministry said in a statement. "The delivery of the first six systems will take place this year, starting in autumn. Ten more systems will follow next year."

