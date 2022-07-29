Left Menu

TN will organise tiger summit, says Stalin

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-07-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 17:08 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu would organize the 'TN Global Tiger Summit in partnership with the central government in the month of October this year, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday.

On his Twitter handle, Stalin said: ''Tamil Nadu is home to nearly 10% of India's tiger population with 264 Tigers as per NTCA. I am happy to announce that Tamil Nadu will organize 'TN Global Tiger Summit in partnership with GOI at Chennai in October 2022 as a fitting tribute to TN's pioneering efforts in Tiger Conservation.''

