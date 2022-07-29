TN will organise tiger summit, says Stalin
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-07-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 17:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu would organize the 'TN Global Tiger Summit in partnership with the central government in the month of October this year, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday.
On his Twitter handle, Stalin said: ''Tamil Nadu is home to nearly 10% of India's tiger population with 264 Tigers as per NTCA. I am happy to announce that Tamil Nadu will organize 'TN Global Tiger Summit in partnership with GOI at Chennai in October 2022 as a fitting tribute to TN's pioneering efforts in Tiger Conservation.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TN Global Tiger Summit'
- Chennai
- Stalin
- Tigers
- India
- Tamil Nadu
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bank fraud: ED arrests 4 in money laundering case against Chennai's Surana Group
TN CM Stalin hospitalised
TN CM MK Stalin, who tested positive for covid-19 on July 12, hospitalised.
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin admitted to hospital after testing COVID positive
Sree Kailas Group, Indospace set up new warehousing unit near Chennai