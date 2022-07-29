ETPTF to conduct consultations on development of B-BBEE Sector Code

The Events Technical Production Transformation Forum (ETPTF) through the support of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture will conduct phase 2 consultations for the development of a B-BBEE Sector Code for the events, technical and production service industry (ETPSI), an intervention to drive transformation.

"Although South Africa is one of the leading countries in Africa, [the] process of transformation is taking place at a slow pace, and there are still areas in the value chain that are not transformed," the department said.

The consultations will be held on Friday with stakeholders from across the different levels of the value chain of the ETPSI, including industry business owners, employees, freelancers, event, technical and production companies, Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) practitioners, civil society, labour unions and representatives from all three spheres of government who will participate in the consultative session.

"A sector strategy report commissioned by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture in 2014 confirmed that there is a need for greater intervention in the sector for transformation to occur, particularly in areas such as ownership, leadership, access to events infrastructure, skills development, and access to financial resources," the department said.

In October 2021, the ETPTF conducted Phase 1 of the consultations through a series of webinars as the initial stage to create awareness for the sector to know about the process and participate in the development of the Sector Code.

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition established the Events Technical Production Transformation Forum to further the objectives of transformation within the events, technical and production services sector.

To this end, the Forum was mandated to draft an Event, Technical and Production Services Industry Sector Code as per Government Gazette No. 36928 of October 2013.

The process was then handed to the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture to provide support to the ETPTF for the facilitation of the national consultations and finalisation of the draft Sector Code prior to Gazetting.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)