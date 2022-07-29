Revision of pension under OROP under process: Govt

Left Menu

The revision of pension for ex-servicemen under the 'One Rank One Pension' (OROP) is under process, the government said in Lok Sabha.

In responding to a question, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said the revision is being carried out with effect from July 1, 2019.

The minister also cited an order by the Supreme Court on the matter.

The government issued notifications in 2015 announcing the implementation of the OROP scheme. It had a provision for reviewing the pensions every five years.

''The Supreme Court vide its order dated March 16 directed that in terms of the communication dated November 7, 2015, a re-fixation exercise shall be carried out from July 1, 2019, upon the expiry of five years,'' Bhatt said.

''Revision of pension under OROP with effect from July 1, 2019, is under process,'' he added.

The OROP implies that a uniform pension be paid to the armed forces personnel retiring in the same rank with the same length of service regardless of their date of retirement. To a separate question, Bhatt said the government has taken measures to ''de-stress and upgrade the capabilities'' of the soldiers and officers serving in the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Elaborating on the measures, he said training of soldiers and officers is conducted as per a well-planned schedule.

Bhatt said the steps included annual planning of major training and administrative events to ''provide stability and predictability in commitments of personnel''.

''In order to de-stress the soldiers and officers their daily/ weekly routine & training schedule is well spaced out and is designed to improve their physical and mental capabilities,'' he said.

